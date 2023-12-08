Hugh’s Newsletter
Mistakes were not made..
They knew then what they know now
Jun 20
Hugh McCarthy
55
Intro. They misled the country.
Who is holding them accountable?
Jun 6
Hugh McCarthy
19
April 2024
15 mins with David Kurten on TNT-RSE
The ongoing sexualisation of our children.
Apr 25
Hugh McCarthy
13
The Questions the Covid enquiry isn't asking asking-TNT's Lembit Opik asks me.
Questions they won't answer.
Apr 15
Hugh McCarthy
40
March 2024
TNT with John O'Sullivan and Joe Postma-while you still can.
The sexualisation of children, school closures, harms to children, Climate change and other Conspiracy Theories!
Mar 14
Hugh McCarthy
38
DAVOS in the Desert: Controlling the Populace by Coming for the Children
"A reign of terror has been waged against children and parents"
Mar 4
Hugh McCarthy
30
February 2024
Part 2 MASKS: SAFE ? Will you wear one now?
Why did nobody want to know if the costs outweighed the benefits for children?
Feb 9
Hugh McCarthy
24
MASKS: SAFE ? and effective Part 1
Unnecessary, Inefficient and Unsafe.
Feb 4
Hugh McCarthy
32
January 2024
Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics
2024-but it's the same old song.
Jan 2
Hugh McCarthy
17
December 2023
DECEPTION: Their own data played back.
A forensic analysis of Vaccine injuries and Covid deaths in N.I. A Case Study 2020-2023
Dec 8, 2023
Hugh McCarthy
22
November 2023
The Continued Sexualisation of our children
ARE YOU OK WITH THIS? If not, act. If not now, when?
Nov 22, 2023
Hugh McCarthy
15
NOT MY CHILD Part 2 : The incessant attempt to sexualise children
"the distinction between the sexes is increasingly being undermined especially in schools," Know your rights.
Nov 4, 2023
Hugh McCarthy
24
