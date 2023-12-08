Hugh’s Newsletter

Mistakes were not made..
They knew then what they know now
  
Hugh McCarthy
Intro. They misled the country.
Who is holding them accountable?
  
Hugh McCarthy
April 2024

15 mins with David Kurten on TNT-RSE
The ongoing sexualisation of our children.
  
Hugh McCarthy
The Questions the Covid enquiry isn't asking asking-TNT's Lembit Opik asks me.
Questions they won't answer.
  
Hugh McCarthy
March 2024

TNT with John O'Sullivan and Joe Postma-while you still can.
The sexualisation of children, school closures, harms to children, Climate change and other Conspiracy Theories!
  
Hugh McCarthy
DAVOS in the Desert: Controlling the Populace by Coming for the Children
"A reign of terror has been waged against children and parents"
  
Hugh McCarthy
February 2024

Part 2 MASKS: SAFE ? Will you wear one now?
Why did nobody want to know if the costs outweighed the benefits for children?
  
Hugh McCarthy
MASKS: SAFE ? and effective Part 1
Unnecessary, Inefficient and Unsafe.
  
Hugh McCarthy
January 2024

Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics
2024-but it's the same old song.
  
Hugh McCarthy
December 2023

DECEPTION: Their own data played back.
A forensic analysis of Vaccine injuries and Covid deaths in N.I. A Case Study 2020-2023
  
Hugh McCarthy
November 2023

The Continued Sexualisation of our children
ARE YOU OK WITH THIS? If not, act. If not now, when?
  
Hugh McCarthy
NOT MY CHILD Part 2 : The incessant attempt to sexualise children
"the distinction between the sexes is increasingly being undermined especially in schools," Know your rights.
  
Hugh McCarthy
