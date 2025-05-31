HOW CAN A CHILD BE TRANS?
The current education guidance is illogical, immoral, scientifically inaccurate, medically ill conceived and has no place in schools and should be removed.
“Sadly our schoolgirls here are still having to change with biological boys and I can’t see it changing”. N. Ireland parent.
This article published by UK Column available HERE presents the case for the complete removal of the current amended Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) guidelines on the grounds that they are illogical, unscientific, immoral and medically ill conceived. It is designed to help parents/teachers address school policies, to complete consultations and to enable them to approach their elected representatives. An executive summary is also available.
This article considers three main issues: the wrongful characterisation of children as ‘transgender’, the basing of the policy framework set in the context of ‘affirming’, and the framing of a curriculum based on the ability of a child to transition from one gender to another. It sets out how the current Guidance contravenes the regulations and medical advice. The article will further make the case that this is a health issue, not an education one, and that therefore this material should be removed from schools’ Guidance altogether.
“the current guidance about the teaching of transgender and the characterisation of children as transgender in schools is illogical because it promotes the concept that children CAN ALREADY BE transgender when they cannot have transitioned AND that they CAN TRANSITION when they cannot”.
the NHS-commissioned Cass Review warns that allowing children to socially transition (surgical and medicinal transition is already banned) could "have significant effects on the child or young person in terms of their psychological functioning" and "better information was needed about outcomes"
Thank you Hugh for your timely and thorough work on this important subject. As I know you are aware, these RSE guidelines are developed through the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, which informs many of the seventeen "development" goals, wherein we are informed that "no child will be left behind" and education will be "equitable" whatever that means!
The UNESCO vision for education was heavily influenced by such luminaries as Alice Bailey, a new-age loon and protégée of Madame Blavatsky, who founded the religion of Theosophy, and Robert Muller, lifelong United Nations civil servant who had no training nor experience in education but yet authored the infamous "World Core Curriculum" upon which the deranged policies being forced upon our schools are based. I personally believe we should extricate ourselves from the UN as a matter of urgency, but if this is not possible, it would be nice if someone with Hugh’s experience and knowledge was in charge of education pollicy-dream on, Anne, I fear.
For you interested readers, especially parents, the American James Lindsay, who is to be found at www.newdiscourses.com has a range of excellent publications and podcasts on this subject.
