“Sadly our schoolgirls here are still having to change with biological boys and I can’t see it changing”. N. Ireland parent.

This article published by UK Column available HERE presents the case for the complete removal of the current amended Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) guidelines on the grounds that they are illogical, unscientific, immoral and medically ill conceived. It is designed to help parents/teachers address school policies, to complete consultations and to enable them to approach their elected representatives. An executive summary is also available.

This article considers three main issues: the wrongful characterisation of children as ‘transgender’, the basing of the policy framework set in the context of ‘affirming’, and the framing of a curriculum based on the ability of a child to transition from one gender to another. It sets out how the current Guidance contravenes the regulations and medical advice. The article will further make the case that this is a health issue, not an education one, and that therefore this material should be removed from schools’ Guidance altogether.

“the current guidance about the teaching of transgender and the characterisation of children as transgender in schools is illogical because it promotes the concept that children CAN ALREADY BE transgender when they cannot have transitioned AND that they CAN TRANSITION when they cannot”.

the NHS-commissioned Cass Review warns that allowing children to socially transition (surgical and medicinal transition is already banned) could "have significant effects on the child or young person in terms of their psychological functioning" and "better information was needed about outcomes"

