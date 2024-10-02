the person (YOU) be detained in a hospital or other suitable establishment;
The appalling totalitarian proposal for N.Ireland masquerading as a public health bill.
The unbelievable legislative powers sought by YOUR government.
The N. Ireland Department of Health is seeking control of all of all of us by introducing totalitarian legislation governing, YOU, YOUR premises, YOUR animals, YOUR property and YOUR documents PLUS FORCED vaccinations and FORCED medical examinations essentially seeking to implement the WHO amendments to the International Health Regulations.
READ ALL ABOUT IT HERE as published in Principia Scientific International. (plz excuse error in title)
The legislation would remove civil rights-wrt bodily autonomy, property rights, parental rights, possession rights including animals, the freedom to associate and the right to work as well as introducing a surveillance regime. Informed consent is nowhere to be seen. It is difficult to name any rights we would retain.
Since when were we to be governed by a health department?
It is all about enforcement-there is no mention of preventative practice, good health policy, no mention of a risk benefit analysis nor that it is the results of carrying out a review of previous policy.
A high level of public concern has led to calls from political parties for its withdrawal.
The full horror story is HERE
HERE I am on TNT radio discussing it with Rick Munn (18 mins 20 ff)
Here is some practical advice on promoting good health.
Abir Ballan is a health specialist. She has previously written extensively and compassionately about the impact of Covid policies on our children. Her 6 -part series on health and wellbeing under the title “What can you do to feel good” is available HERE . Part 1 is below to whet your appetite.
“My mission is to democratise health information by making it accessible to everyone. I believe the global burden of disease can be reduced drastically by just sharing simple health information with people and helping them form a social support network to apply their learning. I believe that improving one’s health is very simple. It’s about going back to basics”.
In my view the bill and the consultation relating to it is illegal. Today I asked Jayne Brady, the Head of the NI Civil Service, what legal advice the Department had sought before charging ahead with this absurd proposal and associated consultation. The proposed legislation rides roughshod over the UK Human Rights Act. https://x.com/JeffreyPeel/status/1841383249030885736
Re ‘The N. Ireland Department of Health is seeking control of all of us…’
Who exactly is seeking this control? Have the specific people responsible for formulating this ‘public health’ bill been identified? What are their names?