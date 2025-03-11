The influential Swiss philosopher Rousseau, who wrote about politics, power and the people, asserted the sovereignty of the people, he spoke about the difficulty of preserving our freedom from the powerful institutional forces that threaten to overwhelm us. The purpose of my series, published by UK Column, Part 1 of which is available HERE , is to set out parent rights and how they may exercise them.

The series also provides “scientifically accurate” evidence to support parents (for those who want it) in their resistance to those ‘powerful institutions which threaten to overwhelm us’.

As an update to the review of US policy announced by President Trump in one of his January 20th Executive Orders.

‘US plays it part in draining the global swamp - cancels 5,200 of 6,200 USAID contracts - takes the remaining 1,000 contracts under State Department control’

Rubio announces end of 83% of USAID programs | Just The News

“"After a 6 week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID," he announced via X. "The 5,200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States."

The value of the 5,200 contracts would be nice to know - as would he value of the contracts retained and their purpose!

By contrast UK Government policy is available below.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/diversity-and-inclusion-strategy-2018-to-2025

Do read about the position in England and Wales, the Great Reset, the Covid travesty and about much more on UK Column.