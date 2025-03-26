PART 2 of my three part series considering the sexualisation of our children via the school curriculum, is available HERE. It reviews the position in Northern Ireland, presents a summary of the WHO’s guidance which appears to be driving policy across the UK and sets out the position of parents, churches, and teachers. Part 3 follows. Watch/listen to my interview with Dr Diane Rasmussen McAdie HERE

‘Moral Courage Is What Is Required’: Stopping Sexual Indoctrination in Schools

Why is this an education matter, not health?

Why would you teach this to every child?

Why would you teach it in front of a class of 30?

Why would you teach it at all?

Why is there no mention as a big heading about the criminality of sexual relations with minors eg along with the section on abortion?

Part 1 of this three-part series considered the wider issues around what education is for, and the factors affecting our ability to impact on policies.

In NI, the Department of Education commissions the Curriculum, Examination and Assessment Council (CCEA) to write guidance which is then used by schools. Its commissioning letter directed the Council to:

• Review and/or develop resources to support teachers, e.g., contraception, puberty, teenage pregnancy, consent, abortion, domestic violence, sexual abuse, child sexual exploitation, LGBTQ+, sexual identity, and gender identity.

• Develop RSE resources to include age-appropriate, comprehensive, and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights covering prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion.

The Secretary of State, DE, EA and CCEA acknowledge the legal rights of parents.

So why are Alliance and the NICCY wanting to remove parent rights?

What is the position of teachers?

Part 3 sets out parent rights and gives advice on how they might exercise those rights.

Dr Diane Rasmussen McAdie is a former Professor of Social Informatics. She is now a researcher, journalist, and Commissioning Editor for the independent news organisation UK Column. Diane was forced to resign from her job as a Professor of Social Informatics because she spoke out against gender ideology on social media, and she was ultimately charged with gross misconduct by her former employer for it.