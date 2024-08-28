“If you ever substitute in his mind authority for reason, he will no longer reason. He will be nothing more than a plaything of other’s opinions.” the philosopher Rousseau

“A philanthropath wants you submissive..wants you cowardly..wants you hopeless-he doesn’t want you to think, to question, to research, to speak, to act, to say no, to see what they are doing. to rise up prosecute and convict” Margaret Anna Alice

PART 3 of my series, available HERE, summarises the outcomes of the policies known at the time in terms of the harms to children and for which no one appears to be responsible, it then outlines some possible outcomes for society and…. the links work!

As in this poem by Margaret Anna- ‘Anatomy of a Philanthropath’- quoted above

“the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused ALL the excess mortality in the Covid period via its assault on the populations, harmful medical interventions and Covid vaccine roll out. Nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality if the pandemic had not been declared and handled in the way it was.” Rancourt et al -a study covering125 countries.

The first two parts made the point that the authorities knew that Covid was not deadly and that the harms were clear. Part 1 is available HERE and Part 2 HERE. The series concludes with the frightening thought of the breakdown of society-as riots break out across Britain.

Professors Michaela Schippers, John Ioannidis and Matthias Luijks:

“Individuals, groups and even whole societies are sometimes caught up in a Death Spiral, a vicious cycle of self-reinforcing dysfunctional behaviour characterized by continuous flawed decision making, myopic single-minded focus on one (set of) solution(s), denial, distrust, micromanagement, dogmatic thinking and learned helplessness. Prior research indicates that historically, the key factors trigger this type of societal decline: rising inequalities creating an upper layer of elites and a lower layer of masses, dwindling (access to) resources, government overreach, over-integration (interdependencies in networks) and a rapidly decreasing trust in institutions and resulting collapse of legitimacy.”

