Hugh’s Newsletter

Hugh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
7h

By now you know that Part 3 includes two big references to your work. I too send to major figures here by email and Whats App and speak to them face to face.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joel Smalley's avatar
Joel Smalley
8h

Bottom line - NONE of the interventions prevented any illness or death. ALL of the interventions caused some measure of harm. And yet, here we are again, with over 2/5 the population thinking masks are a good prevention of flu... https://www.linkedin.com/posts/lewis-wastell-%F0%9F%A6%8A-b8b319159_todays-news-101225-1-pm-issues-warning-ugcPost-7404426884735782913-KQbf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Hugh McCarthy and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Hugh McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture