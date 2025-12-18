“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy”. Martin Luther King.

The Covid Enquiry, the UK Government’s official review of how the nation handled the so-called pandemic, has allowed us to see where the men in charge stood.

This ARTICLE published by UK Column serves as a commentary on the CMO’s and the Prime Minister’s testimony, what Professors Heneghan and Jefferson call “the shameless performance of Sir Christopher and Mr Johnson.”

The article features the experiences and pain of parents and their children.

I shall let their own words echo as you read the pain of the families.

Sir Chris Whitty told the enquiry that he ‘couldn’t see the logic’ of making people stay home so much, and went on to refer to the harms inflicted on isolated children.

I couldn’t see the logic of that from an infection control point of view, to be honest. I think it almost happened by accident, and that’s probably something we should have looked at. And for children in particular, I think that’s very important. It’s pretty obvious that having children isolated is not a natural situation and is not good for children. The scientific evidence supports what common sense would tell people. These are things you would not wish to do to children.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) then told the Covid-19 Inquiry that school closures “could have been done better”.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, told the enquiry that he believes that Covid rules went “too far” for children, and they paid the price.