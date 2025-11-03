“It’s so hard to figure what it’s all about—Be careful where you’re talking and saying all that stuff—There’s something they’re not saying about what’s happening out there” Travelling Wilburys Inside Out (Upside Down). Indeed.

“The side effects of lockdowns, such as damage to education, were not considered because the government didn’t ask about them”. WHAT!

PART 2 available HERE follows on from PART 1 of this series and presents what “they” said at the time, what “we” said at the time, and what the evidence shows now.

Who lost their job because no one asked?-what happened to the Minister of Education whose job you might have thought it was to ask?

This week, though, I was struck by the depth of understanding in K Ford’s comment, partly reproduced here:

“It feels like a nation still traumatised by what it did, unable to look at it and completely unable to account for the actions of those that led us. The mad politics of now surely reflects an anger from a whole population which has no other outlet for its pain and bewilderment from being locked up, locked down, threatened, frightened, bullied and lied to. The insane responses to covid damaged a generation of young people (which was never at serious risk from the virus); damaged and discredited science; disgraced and discredited politics and politicians; disgraced the mainstream media; damaged our economy; damaged the relationship between individual and the state”

Professors Jefferson and Heneghan on Trust the Evidence.

SOUTH OF MARKET

Jeff Peel’s SOUTH OF MARKET a superbly detailed account of how we are controlled, through debt and scarcity AND the manipulation of the Covid era.

