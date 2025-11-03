Hugh’s Newsletter

Hugh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
Nov 3

Some people feign boredom with talk of SARS-CoV-2...but it affected millions, and will do for decades to come...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Nov 3

That was their plan... all along!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hugh McCarthy
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture