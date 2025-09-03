Hugh’s Newsletter

Hugh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam's avatar
Sam
11h

It was the Diamond Princess that proved all my gut instincts right. How anyone could go along with the farce that was the Plandemic (yes that’s spelt correctly) showed their true evil intentions. This wasn’t about a deadly virus, it never was. It was about control, subversion and destruction of the human race. The children don’t matter to them. None of us matter to them. It’s about time everyone woke up to what is going on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Hugh McCarthy
Trish Dennis's avatar
Trish Dennis
2d

Great article Hugh. So sad for these kids, failed utterly by our government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hugh McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture