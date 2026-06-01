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biologyphenom
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Well done Hugh. I was truly shocked at how little attention Module 8 received amongst the media and even more so the prominent UK COVID critic contingent. They seem satisfied to tell everyone it's a ''whitewash'' than highlight any of the actual evidence. I've since compiled all the Module 8 sessions i documented on one page for easier access. I advise people to watch 'overview of evidence' first then search the list for any particular testimony to know more.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquirymodule-8-children?utm_source=publication-search

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