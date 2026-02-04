Hugh’s Newsletter

biologyphenom
23m

Jay Bhattachayra recently typed on X in lockstep with other covid critic influencers the UK COVID-19 inquyiry is a ''sham'' (600,000 views for that one) https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newneil-oliver-the-uk-covid-19-inquiry?utm_source=publication-search

As for Carl Heneghan.

''We believe that we must record as much as possible of what went on for posterity, hoping that the catastrophic mistakes are not repeated in future. In this way, the suffering will not have been in vain. The effects of lockdown, now becoming clearer by the day, should never be forgotten.''

Despite my substack doing just that Carl of 'Trust the Evidence' has supported nothing i have posted from the UK or Scottish COVID inquiries which is the GOLD standard in evidence gathering. https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-covid-19-inquiryrevisitedrachel?utm_source=publication-search For critics to state the obvious wth regards to inbuilt biases at an inquiry they are likely not even watching is not a solution. It's a massive problem. eg;Why are popular critics capable of reaching millions with a few clicks continuing to ignore the only official evidence base in the world which vindicates their concerns from 2020? Cui bono?:

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/exclusiveuk-covid-19-inqury-module?utm_source=publication-search

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/exclusiveuk-covid-19-inquirymodule-812?utm_source=publication-search

The inquiry testimonies are being silenced imo. How many of these have been covered by UK Column and other UK alt media in 2 years? Last time i checked it was zero.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newthe-uk-covid-19-inquiry-2023-2025?utm_source=publication-search

2 replies by Hugh McCarthy and others
Ralph Pike
7m

Now why would our great defenders of health freedom want to stop the humble "man in the street" from watching the convid enquiries?

An impartial observer might conclude the "man in the street" would be justifiably outraged and do something about it.

We don't want that, do we? Let's keep it all quiet by labelling it a sham and a waste of money, sweep the government sponsored wholesale murder under the carpet and we can all carry on building our personal fortunes on the back of this satanism.

Well done chaps. Bravo!

